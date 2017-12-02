Kim Kardashian Accused of Ripping off Beyonce

The Beyhive came out in force after Kim Kardashian posted photos of herself in the nude, covered in glitter. That’s because Beyonce did the same thing four years ago.

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM 📸 @marcelocantuphoto A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

The 37-year-old Kardashian posed nude while wearing metallic gold glitter and a silver-tinted ponytail for her new Ultralight Beams collection. “Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM,” she captioned one Instagram photo on Nov. 28.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared behind-the-scenes photoshoot and a video teaser for the beauty products.

“So happy you guys are loving Ultralight Beams! The 10-piece set is sold out but the Duos are still available in 5 shades: Iridescent, Rose Gold, Yellow Gold, Bronze and Copper,” Kardashian wrote on Saturday as she shared another glitter-filled photo.

As Bravo notes, Beyonce fans weren’t impressed with the photos since they were eerily similar to the “Formation” singer’s 2013 Flaunt magazine cover. That image also featured Beyonce in the nude, with only glitter on her body.

“Copied Beyoncé euhm euhm,” one person wrote on Kardashian’s Instagram post.

“She stole this from Beyoncé,” another added.

One Kardashian fan defended the reality TV star.

“Seriously you all need to get a grip saying she is copying Beyoncé!” the fan wrote. “I mean there are million of women in the world who copy one another who even invented these different styles because I’m sure it was neither Kim or Beyonce they will have originated from someone else from years ago! So leave this poor woman to inspire young women around the world you keyboard warriors!”

In an interview with Paper Magazine, photographer Marcelo Cantu said the idea for Kardashian’s glittery photoshoot came from her team.

“They told me about the concept and I started working on a mood board based on notes I was given. ‘Chic, fun, iridescent sparkle’ were the themes,” Cantu said. “I wanted to push that, to make it edgy and glam. Avant-garde and commercial. My instinct is to keep everything simple and then enhance.”

