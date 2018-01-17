Kim Kardashian Reportedly Rejects $5 Million Offer for First Baby Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Monday, Jan. 15, and the proud parents are waiting for the right moment to share the first image of their newborn.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and West have rejected multiple offers for the first photos of their baby girl, with sources telling the outlet that some offers have been between $2 and $5 million.

A source said the offers were never even entertained, and that accepting one would violate the couple’s morals. Kardashian and West are also focused on the security of their child, and reportedly want to make sure their newborn’s safety is in place before sharing any photos, which they will do on their own time.

Kardashian announced her daughter’s birth in a post on her website Tuesday titled “She’s Here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The newborn joins siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2. Kardashian waited two months after the birth of both of her elder children before sharing their first photos, so it’s likely she will take a similar course with her new daughter.

On Tuesday, the makeup mogul celebrated her status as a mom of three with a photo shared on Twitter of herself walking down the street wearing a sweatshirt, bike shorts, and heels with her blonde hair down in loose waves.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy