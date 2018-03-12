Kim Kardashian Highlights Her Assets in New Photo

Kim Kardashian may no longer have pink hair, but the reality personality still has plenty of photos on hand to remember her bright hue. She posted one such snap on Instagram Sunday, using the image as an opportunity for reflection as well as an opportunity to promote her business, as a Kardashian does.

In the photo, the reality personality sits with her legs under her as she gazes out a window, wearing a tight green top and black bottoms that highlighted the 37-year-old’s enviable assets.

The photo was likely taken during Kardashian’s recent trip to Japan, which saw her take her pink hair to the streets as she took in the culture and showed off her sense of style in a series of futuristic ensembles.

In a savvy business move, Kardashian used the snap’s caption to promote her fragrance line, sharing a new giveaway opportunity with fans.

The mom of three has so far released two sets of fragrances with her company, KKW Fragrance, the latter of which was limited edition and has sold out. Kardashian also offered a giveaway from her beauty company, KKW Beauty.

“Thinking about all of the giveaways were about to do!” she wrote. “Follow @kkwfragrance to win my sold out candy hearts & crystal perfumes! Follow @kkwbeauty to win some free Ultra Light Beams sets, contour & new concealer kits! We will be announcing the giveaways soon on both socials!”

Back in the States, Kardashian recently attended sister Khloé Kardashian‘s baby shower, celebrating the daughter Khloé will soon welcome with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The family didn’t hesitate to share pictures of the lavish bash on social media, highlighting the hundreds of flowers and balloons decorating the space as well as a sign that read “Baby Thompson,” written in mom Kris Jenner’s handwriting.

“Had the most unbelievable baby shower – we felt so much love!” Khloé wrote on Instagram. “So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system.”

“Magical moments with the most magical women!” she added next to a shot of herself with Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. “I’ll forever be in love with YOU!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian