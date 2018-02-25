Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Over’ Her Blonde Hair Look

Kim Kardashian may be saying goodbye to her blonde hairdo really soon.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Saturday to say she’s tired of her lighter hairstyle.

“I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!” the KKW Beauty Mogul tweeted on Saturday.

The tweet comes six months after the new mom-of-three debuted her major hair change — first going platinum during New York Fashion Week back in September.

Since then her waist-length hair has gone through a variety of changes thanks to hairstylist Chris Appleton. She chopped it into a sharp bob, went back to extensions, and altered the color slightly every once in a while.

In January, Kardashian West — who rose to fame with her dark locks – admitted she wouldn’t be going back to her old color “for a few of weeks,” since it was newly bleached.

“Maybe when the roots grow out too much,” she told a fan on Twitter. “It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it.”

She seemed to be thinking about ditching the blonde locks and returning to her natural hair color months earlier, posting a series of throwback photos. “Dark hair for the new year?” she captioned one shot.

The reality star recently made headlines with Twitter handle earlier in the week when she revealed to her fans she had started watching NBC’s This Is Us.

Fans soon began flooding into the replies with their thoughts on the show. Most told her it was a good show, but she should definitely prepare for the tears to start flowing.

“Kim, it’s sooooo good!” fan Dylan Purcell wrote. “Grab some tissues!”

Another fan added, “Kim, girl, it’s life changing.”

The businesswoman also drew attention to her Instagram Friday when she posted a photo on her Instagram wearing a peach-colored shirt that hugged her toned figure.

Kardashian captioned the picture with a simple peach emoji, though it’s not the sort of “peachy” picture most have come to expect from the reality star. She’s been on a sultry kick these past few days, and drawn a lot of flack for what some see as “unmotherly behavior.”

