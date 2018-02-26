Kim Kardashian Admits She Loves Getting Free Stuff for Being a Celebrity

Kim Kardashian is just like everyone else, at least when it comes to getting free stuff. She loves it.

During an appearance at Create & Cultivate‘s Los Angeles conference on Saturday, Kardashian told best friend Allison Statter, co-founder and co-CEO of Blended Strategy Group, that her “favorite thing about being Kim Kardashian West” is the “free s—” she gets, reports PEOPLE.

There was laughter in the audience, but she was being serious, adding that she gives much of the free stuff away to friends and family.

“No, the free trips. Free trips, free planes, free everything! I do love to share. When I get free stuff, I give it to literally everyone, family, friends,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told Statter.

Kardashian explained that she usually likes the trips the most since material things don’t impress her much anymore.

“Trips are usually what I do for gifts now,” she said. “Material things don’t make me happy anymore, but experiences do. For my birthday, my husband [Kanye West] took me away to Utah to this hotel for two days and we slept the entire time. I think that was so much fun, and everyone just mentally needs to take a break.”

The one thing she does not like about being a celebrity is the constant attention from paparazzi.

“When I just look like s— and want to go outside and eat a churro and not have anyone up my a–,” she said.

Kardashian also said MTV’s Real World was a major influence on her decision to star in her own reality show.

“The Real World came out, it was like 1989,” she told Statter. “And we were at your parents’ house in your room and The Real World came on and I was like, ‘This is it, I have to be on The Real World.’ And I was like, ‘Allison, let’s make audition tapes when we turn 18 and let’s send them into The Real World and you can be my manager.’”

Coincidentally, Real World creators Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray’s Bunim/Murray Productions is one of the producers on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a fact that is not lost on Kardashian.

“Something in my soul — I know this sounds cheesy — but I just wanted to be on a reality show,” Kardashian said.

The 37-year-old star is married to rapper West. They have three children together, including Chicago, who was born via surrogate last month. She joined West and his family for a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which was filmed on Saturday.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on E! Network Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.