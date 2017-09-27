Conspiracy Theorists Are Having a Field Day With This Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Theory

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is going to be growing with two new additions in the near future as Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both reportedly pregnant. However, some fans are speculating that it is actually Kim Kardashian’s brood that is going to be expanding.

After the news surfaced that two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were expecting, conspiracy theorist fans began postulating that one of the women could be actually serving as Kim’s surrogate.

The Selfish author has been open about wanting another child but has been told that she can’t bear any more children. While it’s definitely a far-reaching hypothesis to imagine that one of Kim’s sisters is the surrogate, a number of KUWTK fans have taken to social media to show their support for the wild theory.

“What if the Kardashians want us to think @KylieJenner is pregnant by her boyfriend, but she’s really @KimKardashian’s surrogate?” one Twitter user wrote.

Some users are speculating that this was a stunt cooked up by the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

"Plot twist: @KylieJenner is @KimKardashian's surrogate and @KrisJenner orchestrated the whole thing," another Twitter user wrote.

While most conspiracy theorists are pointing to Kylie possibly being the surrogate, there are others that think it could be Khloe.

Even though it’s possible that Khloe or Kylie is the ideal surrogate mothers for Kim and her rapper husband Kanye, it would contradict earlier reports that claimed to identify the real surrogate.

TMZ reported that the surrogate is an African-American woman in her late 20s. A source close to the situation also added that the woman already has two young children of her own and is a college graduate. The woman is reportedly in excellent physical shape, which helps with a smoother pregnancy. She is reportedly due in late January.