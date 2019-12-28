Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Surprise Daughter North With Michael Jackson’s Real Jacket for Christmas

Michael Jackson might be a controversial figure to most, but Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West did not let that stop them from buying an actual jacket the singer wore for 6-year-old North West. The couple bought North a velvet jacket the “Thriller” singer wore in a famous photo with Elizabeth Taylor. Kardashian even revealed that the jacket has been tampered with so North can wear it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gift daughter North a jacket worn by Michael Jackson for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/GZBFoYAdTm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2019

On Christmas Eve, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story, where she gave fans a tour of the jacket, reports PEOPLE. She said the couple won the coat at an auction. They gave it to North because she is a “really big Michael Jackson fan.” Kardashian also showed off a picture of Jackson wearing the coat lining the pockets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We knew she would love this,” Kardashian said in the now-expired clips.

The reality TV star said she had the jacket sleeves “tacked up” so North can wear the coat today. As she grows up, the hem can be taken out so she can continue wearing it.

“She’s so grateful and excited,” Kardashian said.

The Wests’ decision to buy their daughter a jacket once owned by the King of Pop comes as the perception of Jackson has changed. During the later years of his life, Jackson was dogged by allegations of sexually abusing young boys at his Neverland Ranch, culminating in a 2005 trial that ended with an acquittal. Even after his death in 2009, his life has continued to be controversial. Earlier this year, allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck were at the center of HBO’s Leaving Neverland, which the Jackson estate has fought over in court.

Other Kardashian family members received extravagant Christmas gifts, although none with the same baggage as a Jackson jacket. Momager Kris Jenner got Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster a massive playhouse. Kylie also showed off the elaborate Christmas decorations Stomi got to play around with at the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 26, 2019 at 1:34pm PST

On Thursday, Kardashian shared new family Christmas photos, including photos with North wearing a hot pink suit.

“My baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve, Saint was ready to rock, Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby,” Kardashian wrote of the new photos.

“She has grown up so much,” one fan wrote of North.

“How time flies,” another fan wrote. “Seems like yesterday Northie was born… And now she’s princess.”

“God bless your babies all beautiful,” another wrote.

Photo credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images