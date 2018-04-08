Kim Kardashian Keeps Easter Celebration Rolling With Sweet Chicago West Snap

Kim Kardashian isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the Easter holidays, if her photos are any indication.

The reality star uploaded a sweet new snapshot to her app on Friday of 2-month-old daughter Chicago West celebrating her first Easter. The photo depicts both Kardashian and her husband Kanye West as they look down at the newest edition to their family, who’s cradled in Kardashian’s arms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This year we had Easter at Kylie [Jenner]’s house,” Kardashian said. “We had an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and slide. The whole family went to church before and then had the best time celebrating with all of the kids!”

Over the holiday weekend, younger sister Kylie Jenner also shared some photos from the big holiday to her Snapchat. She included photos of her boyfriend, Travis Scott, cuddling up to their 2-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Kardashian family has been overrun with new additions to their family lately, and the baby train is still chugging along — sister Khloe Kardashian is expected to give birth to her baby girl soon with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The child will be their first together, and Thompson also has a 1-year-old son Prince from a previous relationship.

Despite the family’s tendency to document nearly everything on their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe has already been adamant that cameras will not be allowed in the delivery room when she gives birth.

“She’s the most down to earth of all the Kardashians and she wants a normal birth with no entourage, no cameras, no outrageous requests,” a source told Radar.

The source added that Khloe is keeping her demands for the delivery room low-key.

“She just needs a small room to herself, clean and neat,” the source added.

The simple birth plan marks quite a departure from siblings Kardashian and Jenner, who both reportedly requested 1,000 thread count sheets, special meals and full hair and makeup.

Khloe also plans to give birth in Cleveland, where she and Thompson reside much of the year due to his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following Stormi, Khloe’s baby girl will mark the ninth grandchild for Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner. In addition to baby Chicago, Kardashian and West are parents to North and Saint. Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian shares Penelope, Reign and Mason with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, and brother Rob Kardashian is father to daughter Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.