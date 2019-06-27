Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Sister Khloe Kardashian on Her 35th Birthday

Amid the ongoing drama in the Kardashian-Jenner family, beauty mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has nothing but kind and thought words for her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian on her 35th birthday.

In celebration of the big day, Kardashian took to Instagram to gush over the mother-of-one by sharing a few sweet photos of the 35-year-old that prompted a vibrant reaction from fans as well.

Khloe was one of the first to respond to Kardashian with a response that expressed her utmost enthusiasm.

“Wow wow wow!!! You’re not a huge caption kind of girl so this earth is shattering! I love you and I am honored to be your sister,” she wrote alongside the tribute.

Users of the network and fans chimed in with kind words and wishes.

“So Beautiful. I just love the way you all love and support one another. I don’t always agree with how things are handled, but your love for each other is very apparent. Your dad would be proud,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOKO!! [Khloe Kardashian] MANY BLESSINGS TO YOU & UR LOVED ONES… JUST NOTICED U SHARE A BDAY WITH MY LIL BOY.”

Khloé’s been through a tough year after battling another cheating scandal with ex, Tristan Thompson — this time with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In an interview, the Good American designer opened up about how she’s enjoying the single life and doesn’t need a man to feel complete.

“I don’t ever feel like I need a man to feel solid,” she admitted. “I feel really good, so I’m enjoying spending time with True and my family.”

When asked if her family has set her up on any dates yet, her response was “no.”

“Not yet and I’m so good!” the 35-year-old said. “I feel really happy and I’m spending so much time with my family. We’re working so much but I like that I’m taking time for myself, and I think that I’m really good at being single! I enjoy it.”

Part 1 of a two episode finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired last Sunday, giving fans a glimpse of what the scandal was like for the family behind closed doors. Part 2 is airing this Sunday at 8 p.m ET on E!.