Kim Kardashian Gets Physical With Sister Kourtney in ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 First Look

Things are getting rough and real between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in the first look at Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ upcoming season, premiering March 26. While tension between the two sisters has long been brewing over Kourtney’s desire to keep her private life off camera, things get physical between the two in what looks like a heated argument.

Throwing something at Kim before getting in her face, Kourtney shouts, “You’ve nothing to say!”

“Don’t ever come at me like that!” Kim shouts back, moving to seemingly hit her sister before the screen fades to black.

Buttons will be pushed this season. #KUWTK returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Khloé Kardashian also appears to have a problem with Kourtney this season, complaining about her big sister’s “attitude” in another scene.

“Just don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours,” Kourtney snaps back, with Khloé responding angrily, “Then don’t talk about it in front of me!”

Maybe Kendall Jenner says it best at the close of the trailer, lamenting, “Buttons have been pushed…”

Kim has previously teased that she and Kourtney would get “a little violent,” joking in a recent interview on Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio podcast All’s Fair, she “might need an attorney” when the first episode of the new season airs.

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she teased. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

In November, Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight she would be taking a step back from the show, explaining she had “decided to spend more time as a mom,” but Kim added to Ellen DeGeneres after the Season 17 finale that Kourtney would appear on Season 18, but in a reduced capacity.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit,” she said. “I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air.”

“But we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space,” Kim continued. “And if someone doesn’t want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.”

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Jared Siskin , Getty