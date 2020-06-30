Kim Kardashian's Fans Can't Get Over Her New Red Hair
Kim Kardashian changed up her hair again, this time going for a red look. On Monday, her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton showed off the new hairdo on his Instagram, sharing the same selfie videos Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story. While Kardashian fans could not get enough of the new color, green might have been more appropriate after Kardashian signed a deal that could make her a billionaire.
Although the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have often worn wigs for more dramatic hair color changes, Appleton assured fans this was not the case with Kardashian's red hair. "It's NOT a wig before you start with that s—," Appleton wrote in the videos' caption. This prompted plenty of praise from Appleton's followers. "Never thought I see the day where Kim’s a red head, can’t believe you did red with out making it look trashy," one person wrote.
The color change might have been one way for Kardashian to celebrate the other big news in her life. On Monday, beauty giant Coty announced it acquired a 20% stake in Kardashian's KKW Beauty for $200 million. Forbes estimates KKW is worth $1 billion and the deal will put Kardashian's person net wealth at $900 billion.
Kardashian will fall just shy of becoming a billionaire since the deal will leave her with an estimated 72% stake in the company. Her mother, Kris Jenner, owns about 8%, Forbes estimates. Coty said Kardashian will continue overseeing the creative side of the business while Coty works on produced development beyond color cosmetics. The Kardashians have worked with Coty before. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold Coty 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand. At the time, the brand was valued at $1.2 billion and brought Jenner's net worth to just under $900 million.prevnext
@KimKardashian I’m getting #AlienVibes from this look.. #KimKardashian #RedHair pic.twitter.com/Fz2Ij7s9ex— WhatUpMags (@butterflymixx) June 30, 2020
Kardashian's husband, rapper Kanye West, already believes Kardashian is a billionaire. He thanked her on Twitter, alongside a photo of plants. "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," West wrote. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."prevnext
OMG goddess😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vvLXFMXFsG— 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 (@HolyKimyeWest) June 29, 2020
𝓘𝓽 𝓵𝓸𝓸𝓴𝓼 𝓰𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓽 𝓸𝓷 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓚𝓲𝓶, 𝓘 𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓵𝓵𝔂 𝓮𝓷𝓳𝓸𝔂 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓲𝓽 𝓵𝓸𝓸𝓴𝓼.— Luigi 💢💢 (@LegendaryLuigi) June 29, 2020
Giving me Natasha vibes from an old episode of KUWTK pic.twitter.com/tzeG0vhFjc— Katie (@PlanetKhloeK) June 29, 2020