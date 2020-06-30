Kim Kardashian's Fans Can't Get Over Her New Red Hair

Kim Kardashian changed up her hair again, this time going for a red look. On Monday, her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton showed off the new hairdo on his Instagram, sharing the same selfie videos Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story. While Kardashian fans could not get enough of the new color, green might have been more appropriate after Kardashian signed a deal that could make her a billionaire.

Although the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have often worn wigs for more dramatic hair color changes, Appleton assured fans this was not the case with Kardashian's red hair. "It's NOT a wig before you start with that s—," Appleton wrote in the videos' caption. This prompted plenty of praise from Appleton's followers. "Never thought I see the day where Kim’s a red head, can’t believe you did red with out making it look trashy," one person wrote.

The color change might have been one way for Kardashian to celebrate the other big news in her life. On Monday, beauty giant Coty announced it acquired a 20% stake in Kardashian's KKW Beauty for $200 million. Forbes estimates KKW is worth $1 billion and the deal will put Kardashian's person net wealth at $900 billion.