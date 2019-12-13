Kim Kardashian Says Doctors Wouldn’t Let Her Do IVF Again After Pregnancy Complications

Kim Kardashian is sharing a different side of herself as she opens up about her harrowing experience with pregnancy and childbirth. The mother-of-four opened up about the severe health problems she suffered while pregnant with 6-year-old daughter North and 4-year-old son Saint in a video for her SKIMS brand’s holiday campaign featuring the stories of women and the causes they believe in.

Kardashian, whose cause is the Bail Project, opened up about her experience of preeclampsia during difficult pregnancies that required five different surgeries after giving birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star begins. “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 ½ weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 lbs. She was almost six weeks early.”

Things only got worse from there when Kardashian’s placenta wasn’t delivered, growing inside her uterus instead.

“That is what women die from in childbirth,” she explains, adding that it didn’t keep her from wanting to grow her family with husband Kanye West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 12, 2019 at 11:47am PST

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter,” Kardashian revealed. “After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.”

Despite all that, Kardashian was still looking for another child, but doctors would not allow her to implant another embryo.

“I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice,’” she recalls, explaining that’s when she turned to surrogates to welcome 23-month-old daughter Chicago and 7-month-old son Psalm.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids. No matter how they came to me, they came to me,” Kardashian concludes. “I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it.”

Photo credit: Getty / Angela Weiss