Kim Kardashian Delivers Loving Birthday Message to Husband Kanye West: ‘Thank You for Who You Are’

Kim Kardashian is showing love to husband Kanye West on his 42nd birthday.

The rapper celebrated his special day on Saturday and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was the first to share a sweet birthday tribute to social media sharing an adorable screenshot of the couple on FaceTime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple were both sporting casual black and white hoodies, with Kardashian posing for the camera as West showed a huge smile on his face.

“Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me,” the mother of four captioned the Instagram photo. “Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!”

Khloé Kardashian also dedicated a tribute to her brother-in-law, PEOPLE reports, writing: “Happy birthday Ye!! Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend to us all. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!”

A few of West’s famous friends took to the comments section of the post to wish the rapper a happy birthday.

“HBD YE,” fellow rapper Quavo wrote, while Wendy Williams shared her wishes with three red heart emojis.

“Stay blessed and enjoy your day to the fullest, Kanye,” Vincent Van Duysen wrote.

Mother-in-law Kris Jenner also shared a tribute to West on social media, writing: “You are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life.”

West’s birthday comes soon after he and Kardashian celebrated their fifth anniversary, and them welcoming their fourth child, Psalm, weeks earlier. The couple also shares daughter North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 16 months.

“Kim and Kanye seem very happy. They feel very proud about their marriage,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “And they love being parents.”

To celebrate their anniversary, West surprised Kardashian with a Las Vegas trip to see Celine Dion perform.

“Kim and Kanye both agreed that since they have a newborn, they didn’t want to make huge anniversary plans,” a source told the outlet. “Kanye surprised Kim with a trip to Las Vegas and it was perfect. They had a fun celebration and a short getaway.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!