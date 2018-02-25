Kim Kardashian: Chicago Is the ‘Best Baby’ Weeks After Birth

Kim Kardashian has not posted photos of her newborn daughter Chicago West, but she has provided updates on Twitter. In the latest post on Saturday, she said her weeks-old daughter is already the “best baby.”

One fan, who has already declared 4-year-old North West a legend, asked how Chicago is doing and demanded weekly updates. Kardashian replied by showing praise on her baby.

“The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote.

Kardashian replied to other fans throughout the day, even while her family was filming a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud for ABC. SHe will be playing against her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner because she is on Team West with husband Kanye West.

Chicago was born on Jan. 15 via a surrogate. According to her birth certificate, Chicago weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces at birth. She was delivered by Dr. Paul Crane, the same doctor who delivered North and 2-year-old Saint. Kardashian has not posted any photo of Chicago yet, but she was glimpsed in “To Our Daughter,” the video Kylie Jenner posted on Feb. 4 to announce the birth of her own child, Stormi Webster.

Kardashian has said she plans on being a hands-on mother for “Chi,” even breastfeeding herself.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian wrote when announcing Chi’s birth. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

Kardashian also worked overtime to make sure the identity of her surrogate never leaked. She succeeded in keeping the woman’s name out of the press, but TMZ reported she is an African-American woman in her late 20s, with a college degree and two young sons of her own. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian threatened to sue whoever leaked the information.

“I honestly am absolutely fuming that there’s so many articles coming out about our surrogate,” Kardashian said during the episode. “I have signed up for this life, and I know how to handle it, but someone like her does not, and I would never want to put her in that situation. All I can do is just hope that these rumors just die down.”

The Kardashian family is not done welcoming new babies into the world just yet. Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.