Kim Kardashian Savagely Calls out Sisters Khloe, Kourtney for Looking Like ‘Clowns’ in ‘KUTWK’ Preview

Kim Kardashian West gave her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian a negative review for their Tokyo looks, saying they looked like “f—ing clowns” in a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians preview.

Back in February, the three sisters traveled to Tokyo, even though Khloe was almost eight months pregnant at the time. In one Instagram photo from the trip, Kourtney was seen wearing blue eye shadow and Khloe wore a sparkling mini dress. Kim also wore clear Yeezy heels that day.

After their day out in Tokyo, the sisters got back to their hotel suite, only to be called out by Kim for their outfits.

“So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f—ing clowns,” Kim told Kourtney and Khloe. “I’m not f—ing kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f— Japanese geisha unless we’re at a geisha house.”

“I don’t think my things were that crazy,” Kourtney replied.

“You can be cooler. I’m not telling you guys who to be or what to wear or anything,” Kim told her sisters. “But I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul so that you stay, like, young and relevant.”

Kourtney had a fiery comeback though, telling the cameras later, “You think I looked like a clown? Well, you look like you just won the Tour de France and you’re cycling around town! I mean, look how cute I am? Even my cartoon character looks great and has the best style.”

While Kim criticized her sisters for going “full Japan” during the trip, she was criticized herself when she shared a photo of herself putting powder on a Japanese geisha’s face in March. It was one more chance her fans took to accuse her of cultural appropriation and exploiting another culture. She also caused a stir with a photo of herself wearing an all-silver spandex outfit when she went to a Japanese restaurant.

At the time of the Japan trip, Kardashian also had her hair dyed cotton candy pink.

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” Kardashian explained on her website, referencing a 1999-themed photoshoot where she wore a pink wig in some photos. “[Stylist] Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it. Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!”

