Kim Kardashian Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 in New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Kim Kardashian West confirms that she and husband Kanye West are expecting baby number 3!

In a teaser for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the middle Kardashian sister spilled the news to Khloe during a FaceTime call.

“What happens every time I say ‘guess what?’ ” Kim asked.

“Pregnant.. or the person’s pregnant,” Khloe replied

“We’re having a baby!” Kim confirmed.

This is Kim’s first time speaking out about her new addition, though it’s been reported she and her husband are expecting their third child via a hired surrogate.

TMZ adds that the surrogate is reportedly an African-American woman in her late 20s who has been married for five years. The woman reportedly has two young sons and is also a college graduate. The source says she is also in excellent physical shape, which helps with a smooth pregnancy.

The couple elected to expand their family use a surrogate after Kim was told she has a medical condition that could be life threatening should she carry another child herself.

“I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” she said in a recent episode of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

During the episode, the 36-year-old underwent a procedure to potentially have more children, but when it was unsuccessful, she shared that she was considering surrogacy.

Kim’s confirmation that baby number 3 is on the way comes within a week of reports that sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both expecting their first children. Each are reportedly due to welcome their new additions in early 2018.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stefanie Keenan