Khloe Kardashians Lashes out at ‘KUWTK’ Viewers Who Are Bashing Her Friends

Khloé Kardashian isn’t here for people hating on her friends. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter on Tuesday after noticing many people on social media criticizing some of her friends following the latest episode.

On Sunday’s show, Kardashian revealed she received a surprise gift from her ex, Tristan Thompson, with the assistance of her friend, Malika Haqq. She told Kardashian that she helped him out with picking out the diamond necklace, “[Tristan] asked for help to surprise you with something. … He wanted to give you something, do something nice for you.”

Later in the episode, Haqq and rapper O.T. Genasis suggested she give him another try, with Kardashian saying the confessional, “Malika and O.T. were like, ‘I don’t think it’s over with you and Tristan.” Scott Disick also was seen in the episode giving his thoughts on the situation, suggesting things can still work out between them.

All of that apparently set fans off, who felt her friends weren’t looking out for her best interests. Kardashian felt otherwise, firing off a pair of tweets.

“I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all,” she wrote in the first tweet.

Any person with a little bit of education would know that no entire story can be told in 44 minutes. Yes it’s a version-of course it’s not every layer. Just like when you see someone on Instagram you can’t assume that’s a picture perfect life. You would be a fool to believe that — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2019

“Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect,” she continued. “People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about.”

To that, some of her followers continued to say her friends were in the wrong, with others saying if she didn’t want it out there to be publicized she didn’t need it to be.

“Sometimes our friends have the best of intentions,” one user commented. “But terrible judgement. It appeared clear to me that Tristan’s gestures were him working towards getting back together with you. But you, Kardashian, deserve so much better than him You can forgive, but never forget.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!