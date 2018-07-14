Khloe Kardashian Trolls Kourtney Kardashian in Photo of Her ‘Studying Abroad’

Khloé Kardashian wastes no opportunity to make fun of her sisters.

The mother of one proved even the biggest of celebrities still enjoy embarrassing their family members on social media after sister Kourtney Kardashian posted the most recent photo from her long Italian trip with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

In the pic, which was taken when the couple was in Rome in June, Kourtney gives a sultry look at the camera as she is surrounded by hundreds of books.

“studying abroad,” Kourtney captioned the new photo, along with a spaghetti emoji.

The post, which received more than 500,000 likes in five hours, quickly caught the eye of Kardashian, who wasted no time commenting on the snapshot.

“How many people did you ask to get this caption?” Kardashian wrote on her sister’s photo’s comments section, as spotted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Kourtney and Bendjima spent quite a while in Italy, visiting Rome as well as the island of Capri. Throughout their holiday they were joined by Kourtney’s children, close friend Simon Huck and even momager Kris Jenner.

The hilarious interaction between the two sisters comes days after they were spotted headed to a “baby class” together with their daughters.

Kardashian posted several Snapchat videos on Wednesday, the day before True turned 3 months old. In one, the mother-daughter duo is seen wearing antlers and deer ears thanks to a Snapchat filter.

“Look at this gorgeous little mama,” Karadashian, 34, says in one clip. Then, Kourtney, 39, is seen picking up True.

“I’m gonna steal her for baby class,” Kourtney said as she held True.

The Kardashian family members in the videos included Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 6, and Rob’s daughter Dream, 1. Penelope is seen holding True on her lap, while Dream and the other kids are dancing to “Mambo No. 5.”

“Baby class is poppin,” Kardashian wrote on the dancing video.

Fans of the Kardashian family won’t have to rely solely on social media to stay in touch with the family’s antics, as season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere later this summer.

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me?” Kim Kardashian says in the official trailer for the season. The video then transforms into a collage of snippets from upcoming scenes from the show featuring the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

“Did you miss us? Because we missed you,” she says. “But don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!