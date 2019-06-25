Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘Weren’t in Proper Relationship’ During Jordyn Woods Scandal, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship was reportedly on the edge of ending even before his Jordyn Woods cheating scandal exploded, according to a source.

“When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloé and Tristan were not in a proper relationship,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. “They had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn.”

The source said the scandal convinced Kardashian that Thompson “would never change,” but it was still “heartbreaking for her.”

Kardashian “always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True. She wanted True to live with both her parents,” the source said.

Back in February, it was reported that Woods and Thompson kissed at a house party he hosted. Kardashian, whom he already cheated on during her pregnancy with their now-14-month-old daughter True Thompson, split from Thompson almost immediately afterward.

Woods later told Jada Pinkett Smith on the actress’ Red Table Talk that she never had sex with Thompson. She also told Pinkett Smith she did not make out with Thompson, but admitted to being drunk during the encounter. Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend and lived with Jenner before the scandal, also said she was not completely honest with Kardashian and Jenner about what happened that night.

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

After the scandal broke, Kardashian was “not in a good place” and it “made her physically ill,” PEOPLE‘s source said.

“Instead of her going back and forth with Tristan, she made a decision for herself that she needed to never go back to him,” the insider said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player tried to get Kardashian to reconsider the split, but she would have none of it. Instead, Kardashian decided to focus all her energies on raising True and her own well-being. She did see Thompson again in April for True’s first birthday, but there is zero chance she will ever resume a relationship with him.

“She knows that he will never change,” the source said.

The Woods/Thompson cheating scandal was finally addressed in this past weekend’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Before the episode aired, Kardashian made it clear that Malika Haqq is now the only friend she trusts.

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun