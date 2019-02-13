Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘Spend Very Little Time Together’ Despite Relationship

The status of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship has been fairly mysterious over the past few months, with the pair being seen together on one night and Kardashian sharing a cryptic Instagram post about soulmates the next.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, things are potentially strained between the couple, with the insider claiming that Kardashian “rarely talks about” Thompson.

“Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the source said. “She very much acts like a single mom.”

Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, just days after Thompson was the subject of a cheating scandal. While she was in Cleveland at the time to give birth, she has since relocated back to Los Angeles with her daughter, though she did spend Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve with the NBA player.

“Her whole life is True,” the source said of the reality star. “Khloé is a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now — they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloé is making sure she has friends.”

Kardashian and Thompson were most recently seen together on Jan. 13 when they were photographed arriving at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite this, a source recently told PEOPLE that the Good American designer only refers to Thompson as “True’s dad.”

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” the source said. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”

“On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her,” the insider added of Kardashian’s feelings on Thompson’s cheating. “But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

It’s clear from Kardashian’s social media accounts that True is the most important thing in her life, and the 34-year-old even annoyed her sisters due to the amount of time she spends with her daughter.

I can be selfish and spend all my time with me and my daughter,” she told her family in a sneak peek for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I don’t even have to be here.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark