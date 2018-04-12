Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Allowing Tristan Thompson in Delivery Room

Khloé Kardashian is currently dealing with the fallout of cheating allegations against her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, just as she is preparing to give birth to the couple’s first child together.

As the reality personality prepares to give birth, she’s having to make some tough decisions, and TMZ reports that Kardashian will allow Thompson to be present in the delivery room.

Sources told the outlet that while Kardashian is “devastated” about recent reports regarding Thompson’s behavior, she “understands the importance of the birth in the lives of everyone involved.”

To that end, the mom-to-be is taking into account the fact that Thompson is the father of her child and that an important bond can be formed between parents and their children in the delivery room.

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October.

Kardashian has been in Cleveland, where Thompson plays basketball, nesting and awaiting the arrival of their daughter. Her mom, Kris Jenner, has reportedly already traveled there to be with her, and Kardashian’s sisters are scheduled to arrive by Friday.

As for what will happen with Kardashian and Thompson, a source told People that Kardashian is likely to stay with the NBA player.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work,” the source said of Kardashian. “She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this.”

The source added, “Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road. But being so indiscreet about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”

Kardashian and Odom married in September 2009, just one month after meeting. Their relationship was chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though they split in 2013. In 2015, Kardashian put her divorce from Odom on hold after the former Lakers player overdosed in a brothel in Nevada. She filed for divorce a second time in 2016.

“Khloé spent so much time with Lamar just excusing away the obvious, turning a blind eye to what was so clearly happening, that it would be impossible for her not to feel like a fool if she made the same sort of mistakes again and just ignored that N.Y.C footage [of Thompson],” the source said. “That’s not the way a man deeply in love with the mother of his child behaves. It’s just not. And Khloé can’t lie to herself and tell herself otherwise.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian