Khloe Kardashian Transforms Into Anna Nicole Smith in Stunning Photos, and Tristan Thompson Took Notice

Khloé Kardashian is doing her best Anna Nicole Smith impression for a new photo shoot, inspiring positive words from friends, family and Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked flawless in a new photo shoot channeling the late model with a zip-top, denim, bustier dress and her hair done in tousled, blonde waves.

“Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of the post, referencing Smith’s iconic Guess jeans ads from 1992.

The post brought compliments from many members of the Kardashian family. Thompson posted as well, though Kardashian did not respond to his compliment.

“Perfection [heart eyes emoji],” commented Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s ex and father of their 1-year-old daughter True.

“Perfection [fire emoji][red heart emoji],” Kylie Jenner also wrote. “Twins!!!!!!” Kim Kardashian added. “[Oh my God] she’s my fave and so are you!!!”

Kardashian reacted to her sister’s comment writing, “Stop it!!!!! Who are you!!!!!!!! [Oh my God] I love you!!!!!”

Their mom Kris Jenner also shared praise for the photos, “You are so beautiful inside and out.”

Kourtney Kardashian posted a cat heart-eyes emoji.

Smith, a former Playboy and Guess model, died from an accidental overdose in 2007 at the age of 39.

Kardashian’s tribute to the late model, and Thompson’s comment comes a few weeks after an insider revealed the Cleveland Cavaliers player hopes to get to a good place with the mother of his child after the end of their relationship. Kardashian ended things with Thompson in February after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in Los Angeles.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

The latest season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Kardashian and Thompson’s first meeting after the cheating scandal, meeting one-on-one ahead of True’s first birthday to avoid awkwardness at the event. The Revenge Body host claimed her ex tried to kiss her at the time.

Despite the bad breakup, the couple is determined on co-parenting their child and keeping her life as normal as possible. However, another source said there’s no possibility they will get back together.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” another source told the outlet. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!