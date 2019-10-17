Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos of Daughter True With Nephew Psalm West, and Fans Are Gushing

There’s nothing like a tender snapshot of the Kardashian kids all together to melt just about anyone’s heart! Khloé Kardashian shared a few photos to her Instagram of her sister Kim Kardashian‘s fourth child Psalm and Kardashian’s daughter True, and fans are gushing over the shared moments. The first two pictures are of Kardashian and her nephew laughing together while Psalm lays on a cream colored blanket, while the last two are sweet memories of the young cousins.

View this post on Instagram This is LOVE A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 17, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

One fan wrote, “True is so sweet,” while someone else said, “Aww melted my heart… choooo cute!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another follower posted, “Khloe your angel is just the cutest ever.”

“Beautiful babies completely blessed,” someone else posted in the comment section.

Several others used heart emojis to express their feelings towards the sweet photos. In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim went with her surrogate to check in on baby Psalm just days before she was expected to give birth. While in the doctor’s room, the KKW Beauty founder mentioned that her younger sister Kardashian joked about wanting to be there the moment of the birth — since there was a chance Kim was going to be out of town for it, while attending the Met Gala — because she wanted to take her sister’s baby because she wants another one. So, it comes as no surprise Kardashian is gushing just as hard over her nephew the way fans are.

The mom of one has made great effort the past few months to stay focused on family, her daughter and her career after her ex-boyfriend and father to True cheated on her for a second time. However, because Tristan Thompson will remain in her life forever, she’s tried to stay cordial with him for their daughter’s sake. But in a recent KUWTK teaser, the Good American founder mentioned that her ex gave her a huge, pink diamond ring. Scott Disick mentioned that it looked like an engagement ring but she shunned that idea off.

The NBA player first allegedly cheated on her days before she gave birth to True, and the second time was this past February with family friend Jordyn Woods. After the first time, the former pair were able to reconcile, but after getting close with Woods, Kardashian just doesn’t see how things can work out again.

Keep Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!.