Khloe Kardashian Sets Record Straight on Tristan Thompson Relationship: ‘People Are Reaching’

Khloé Kardashian recently had the status of her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson called into question after younger sister Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, but the reality star was quick to set the record straight on the speculation.

Jenner’s bash featured a sign explaining that guests could use their cups to signify their relationship status, with pink signifying “Taken,” yellow standing for “Single AF” and green announcing “It’s complicated,” so naturally, fans had questions when Kardashian was spotted with a green cup in her hand during the event.

Thompson did not attend the party and was also notably not featured on a large mural displayed at the bash that featured every member of the Kardashian/Jenner family along with their children and significant others. While Thompson’s absence initially sparked speculation, the NBA player was simply coaching a basketball camp in Toronto.

After the party, Kardashian used Instagram to clarify the cup situation, jumping into the comments section of a Kylie fan account.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it,” she wrote. “End of story. Not that deep lol. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”

Kardashian recently went on vacation with Thompson in Mexico, with the pair displaying plenty of PDA as they spent time by the beach.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple “looked to be very much in love and letting loose” during the getaway, while an eyewitness told E! News that the pair “are very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time.”

An insider said that Thompson had “a big smile on his face and was giggling,” adding “He was complimenting [Kardashian] the entire time and telling her how great she looks.”

The duo was joined by fellow couple Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons along with a few friends. E! News reports that the group “arrived on a private jet early Sunday morning and they’ve had a fun few days of pool and beach time at Joe Francis’ house in Punta Mita.”

Kardashian was introduced to Thompson in August 2016 and the couple soon began dating. In September 2017, news broke that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson, and just days before Kardashian gave birth, it was reported that Thompson had allegedly cheated on the reality star multiple times.

Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, in April.

