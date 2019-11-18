Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Slams Tristan Thompson In Instagram Post About ‘Toxic People’

Khloe Kardashian returned to one of her favorite past times, sharing cryptic quotes in her Instagram Story, earlier this week. That coincided with a PEOPLE report that Tristan Thompson is trying to rekindle their relationship, and it appeared that these quotes were a form a shade thrown his way. The former couple are parents to 19-month-old daughter True, and broke up in February after Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods at a house party he hosted.

“Not all toxic people are cruel and uncaring,” reads one of the quotes Kardashian shared, reports Cosmopolitan. “Some of them love us dearly. But they are toxic to our being simply because their needs and way of existing in the world force us to compromise ourselves and our happiness.”

Another quote read, “And to love in this wild world is the bravest thing you could ever do.”

The timing of these posts is curious, as PEOPLE reported on Nov. 14 that Thompson was making an effort to revive his relationship with Kardashian ahead of the holidays. The two will likely be seeing more of each other as they try to spend time with True. However, Kardashian has no interest in being romantically involved with the NBA player again.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” a source told PEOPLE. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

The source continued, “Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested… She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Kardashian and Thompson broke up after the incident with Woods, which was the second time he was involved in a scandal with another women. Cheating allegations surfaced in April 2018, when it was revealed just days before True’s birth that Thompson hung out with other women during Kardashian’s pregnancy. Then in February, Thompson hosted a house party where he kissed Woods, who later said their relationship never went beyond that kiss.

Thompson’s recent efforts to win Kardashian back have reached the public eye. He has left several flirty comments on her Instagram page, and even dedicated a recent post to her on his own page after she won the People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Star.

Kardashian also showed off a gift Thompson sent her during the launch of her new KKW Fragrance. In a clip, she said she was pleased how well she and Thompson have been able to come together to co-parent True.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she said. “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

However, Kardashian recently said on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose that she has no interest in dating at the moment.

Photo credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images