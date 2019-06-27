Khloe Kardashian Reveals New Single Life Details

Khloe Kardashian is perfectly fine with the single life, admitting she doesn’t need to a man to “feel solid.”

“Not yet and I’m so good!” Kardashian told Us Weekly when asked if her family has set her up on any dates so far. “I feel really happy and I’m spending so much time with my family. We’re working so much, but I like that I’m taking time for myself, and I think that I’m really good at being single! I enjoy it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother of True Thompson — who’s just over a year now — split from Tristan Thompson earlier this year in February after his second cheating scandal, but this time with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

“I don’t ever feel like I need a man to feel solid,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted. “I feel really good, so I’m enjoying spending time with True and my family.”

Today is the Good American designers 35th birthday and she says that the past year of her life has been “fabulous” despite all the drama.

“Fabulous!” she said. “It’s literally all a blur. Don’t you feel like these years go by so fast?” she asked Scott Disick in the junket style interview.

Kim Kardashian wished her younger sister a happy birthday via social media.

“Happy Birthday [Khloe Kardashian] I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!”

Kim and a few of the other sisters made Kardashian a sweet birthday video, wishing her nothing but a “drama-free” year.

Jenner said, “You truly are so special. I’ve looked up to you so much all my life and I still do. I love you so much. You brighten every room that you go in, you make every party [better], you brighten just all of our lives.”

Her other sister, Kourtney Kardashian, said, “Starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Jane to the, no — the Suzanne to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy.”

Part 1 of the two episode finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed fans a glimpse into the drama that happened surrounding the Thompson, Woods scandal. Part 2 airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on E!.