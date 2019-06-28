Khloe Kardashian Responds to Tristan Thompson’s Birthday Tribute

Khloé Kardashian was reportedly just as perplexed by Tristan Thompson‘s emotional birthday tribute as the rest of the world. The Cleveland Cavaliers player shocked social media when he posted a lengthy tribute to his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, True Thompson, just days after Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired the first part of the midseason finale, documenting the aftermath of his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Thompson shared a photo of Kardashian and their daughter True on Instagram, with the caption saying, “Happy birthday [Khloe Kardashian]. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way,” Thompson’s message concluded. “Enjoy your day Koko.”

Comments were disabled for the post, likely knowing what fan response would be, and a source told PEOPLE the famous family was also taken aback by the tribute.

“They have a child together, but are not together,” the source says. “Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that’s it.“

Kardashian also saw the post but “didn’t really get why he posted it.”

Thompson famously hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February — less than a year after he was caught in a cheating scandal with multiple women just days before Kardashian gave birth in April 2018.

On Sunday’s episode, Kardashian claimed Thompson regretted the incident and even had thoughts of suicide in the midst of the media scandal. The controversy led to the end of their relationship and another insider told the outlet the Good American founder has no intention to ever get back together with the NBA star.

“She would never go back with Tristan,” the source said. “She knows that he will never change.”

Aside from the Thompson comments, Kardashian seemed to have an uneventful birthday, choosing to celebrate quietly for her 35th.

“Khloé had a quiet birthday celebration this morning with True and her sisters,” another insider told PEOPLE Thursday. “She has plans for tonight as well.”

They added that Khloé “isn’t having a huge party, because she doesn’t want to… She just wants to be with True.” The special day also featured many birthday tributes from her famous family.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!