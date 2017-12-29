Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Flashes Diamond ‘Mommy’ Bracelet

After officially confirming her pregnancy on Dec. 20, Khloé Kardashian has been open with fans about her journey, even sporting new jewelry proclaiming her status as a mom-to-be.

The 33-year-old took to social media on Dec. 29 to share some new bling with her followers, sharing a photo of her wrist adorned with bracelets, one of which reads “Mommy” in diamonds.

She also donned two Cartier bangles and an evil eye bracelet.

Kardashian also sparkled at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party, donning a fringed jumpsuit and white fur coat.

She celebrated the occasion with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo and video of herself showing off her baby bump.

“Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true,” the reality personality wrote to her followers. “I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you!”

Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and recently found herself the target of mommy shaming before she’s even given birth.

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared videos of herself working out, which immediately garnered criticism due to the fact that she is pregnant. In response, the reality personality shared a link to an article about the benefits of staying fit while pregnant, as well as her own tweet sharing that her workout had been cleared by a physician.

“My doctor has instructed me to do so,” she wrote. “Why does everyone on social media think they are a physician?? Why would I do anything to do that? If you don’t know mind your own business.”

No it cannot! My doctor has instructed me to do so. Why does everyone on social media think they are a physician?? Why would I do anything to do that? If you don’t know mind your business — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

