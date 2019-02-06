Khloe Kardashian Posts About ‘Soulmates’ in Second Cryptic Message This Week

Khloé Kardashian is back with yet another cryptic Instagram message, using the social media platform on Tuesday to share a post about soul mates.

On Tuesday, the reality star uploaded a photo of a well spray-painted with graffiti that read, “Soulmates never die,” offering no caption alongside the image.

Judging by the fact that the image fits perfectly with the blush-colored theme of Kardashian’s Instagram, it’s a toss-up as to whether the quote should be considered a look into Kardashian’s current mindset or simply an aesthetically-pleasing placeholder.

This post follows the Good American designer’s Sunday musing on the topic, when she posted author Bianca Sparacino’s definition of a soulmate on her Instagram Story.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself,” Sparacino’s quote reads. “A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Kardashian has been posting cryptic messages like these for months now, and fans have speculated that the 34-year-old is usually referring to the drama surrounding her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her daughter, True.

According to one source, Kardashian’s posts are actually having an effect on Thompson, with an insider telling Hollywood Life that the NBA player does notice when his girlfriend shares the quotes to her Story.

“Tristan gets emotional every time he sees Khloe posting heartfelt quotes about her life,” the source claimed. “He finds the quotes inspiring and after reading her Instagram he loves talking to her about everything that is on her mind.”

“He loves her and feels sad sometimes that she has to share so much on social media,” the source added. “But, he is proud that she is so strong, empowered and a wonderful mommy to True.”

Indescribable lol it’s literal perfection for me 💕 feels like this was meant to be. Fate 🦋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 5, 2019

Kardashian is also using her supportive words to offer advice to fans, and recently replied to one Twitter follower who shared that they were going through heartbreak.

“I’m sorry to hear that,” Kardashian wrote. “And as cliché as it sounds, time really does heal everything. I’m sorry for what you’re going through but give yourself time. He will become stronger every day.”

The reality star also often chats with her fans about motherhood, writing in a recent tweet that being a mom is “indescribable.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian