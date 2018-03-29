Khloe Kardashian Clues Fans in on Due Date

Khloe Kardashian‘s baby girl is set to arrive very soon, and the mom-to-be gave fans another hint at her due date in a new post on her website on Wednesday.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” the Revenge Body host wrote.

Kardashian is currently in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, where the pair is preparing to welcome their daughter.

The reality personality shared with fans that her pregnancy has been mostly smooth sailing, something she’s “thankful” for.

“So far my pregnancy has been: super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that,” she wrote. “After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”

In her post, Kardashian also shared which sister’s parenting style she thinks she will take after, naming Kim Kardashian as her answer. Kim is mom to three kids — North, 4, Saint, 2 and newborn daughter Chicago — with husband Kanye West.

A source recently told People that Khloe has been turning to Kim when it comes to parenting advice.

“Khloé has really only been asking Kim for advice. She agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than Kourtney’s,” the source said, noting that Khloé’s parenting style will likely be different than younger sister Kylie Jenner’s. “[Khloé]’s also older and more mature than Kylie so her approach will be different than a very young mom.”

“Khloé also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in,” the insider added. “Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on.”

As the family is so close, Khloé and her sisters have kept up communication about the journeys they are currently going through.

“Khloé and Kylie aren’t comparing notes per se but they’ve definitely talked about how they’ve been feeling,” the source said. “Kylie’s obviously recently gone through what Khloé is going through now and they’ve only gotten closer as sisters through this experience.”

Khloé has spent years as an aunt to her sisters’ kids, something the source said will only help her when it comes to raising her own daughter.

“She’s been very involved as an aunt since the beginning. She’s changed diapers and has gotten peed on plenty of times, and she’s also had her sisters’ kids stay with her for days on end,” the insider explained.

“Khloé was born to be a mother.”

