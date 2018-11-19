Khloe Kardashian Gets Honest About Doing Some ‘Not So Mature Things’ After Tristan Thompson Cheated

Fans applauded Khloe Kardashian for handling boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal so gracefully — but the 34-year-old admitted on Sunday to doing some “not so mature things” when she found out about the NBA player’s infidelity.

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian defended her decision to allow Thompson in the delivery room when she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson just days after cheating reports surfaced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” she said in a video about keeping a “zen” delivery room. “Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time. I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

A fan wrote, “This is so mature, I would have run him over with his own car.”

It seems Kardashian was not immune to seeking revenge on the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “Oh well I did [some] not so mature things the day prior,” she wrote, adding emojis for a knife, tears and a fist, “but I needed to get that out of my system. Namaste all the way in the hospital.”

While Kardashian has come to accept the fact that Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant with his baby, she told fans she’ll “never understand” why.

“I’ll never understand either,” she responded to a fan slamming Thompson for his actions. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

She continued, “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

She also addressed a commenter who said they hoped she would find a “better man” than Thompson.

“I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian wrote. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

In conclusion, she wrote, “Only time will tell but until then I am living in my happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness.”

Sunday’s episode of KUWTK covered True’s birth as well as more of the Thompson cheating scandal. Re-living the drama was stressful, Kardashian admitted on her Instagram Story. “I truly can’t believe how insane all of this was! I’m getting anxiety just watching these teasers.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!