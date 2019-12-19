Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Has Grown So Much, New Photo Shows

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True is growing up too fast. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a new series of photos Wednesday posing with her 20-month-old daughter with cozy clothes and big smiles.

“Me and my bunny [bunny emoji],” the Revenge Body star wrote in the caption of the sweet post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos also showed how much True has grown, with Kardashian’s famous family, friends and fans all sounding off on how pretty she looks.

“The coziest,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 18, 2019 at 11:40am PST

“You two are so cute!!!” Another user wrote.

“Oh Khloe, you guys are so cute!!! You were born to be True’s mommy!” another fan gushed.

“Oh my goodness[hear-eyes emoji] true is THE cutest,” another fan commented.

“she’s growing up so fast i can’t [teary eyed emoji, sad emoji and heart-eyes emoji],” another user wrote.

Khloé Kardashian is always keeping fans up to date on True’s growth sharing adorable photos and videos of the toddler on her social media. The Good American creator recently shared an adorable video of True running around the house and yard, and letting her mom know she was ready to let her personality shine on camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 17, 2019 at 9:33am PST

“No words for how cute I think she is,” the 35-year-old wrote in the caption of the Instagram videos of her daughter shared Tuesday. Once again, fans gushed over the sweet girl and her enthusiasm in the comments.

“Cheese! She’s so adorable!!” one person wrote.

“OMG, she is so amazing,” another user added.

“She’s absolutely beautiful KoKo!! I love her outfit,” another fan wrote.

Khloé made headlines earlier this week after she delighted fans during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale with her impression of mother Kris Jenner. The reality star rocked her mother’s signature hair, and even brought back some of her most iconic catchphrases during the episode.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is expected to return with new episodes in 2020. As previously reported, the next season will feature less of Kourtney Kardashian after she announced earlier this year she would be taking a step back from filming. The family explored Kourtney’s feeling’s about stepping away from the show on the season finale.