Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Calls out Kylie Jenner for Lookalike Photo

Khloe Kardashian was on a troll roll this week. First, she shaded older sister Kourtney Kardashian, then she called out younger sis Kylie Jenner for a photo shoot that made her look just like Khloe.

Back on Tuesday, Jenner shared a photo of herself in a shiny purple one-piece swimsuit, lounging on a pile of bananas to promote her new Kylie Cosmetics summer collection. The same photo surfaced on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page with the caption, “Summertime Fine… the summer collection drops this FRIDAY! We can’t wait!”

Jenner’s fans thought she looked just like Khloe in the photo, and even Khloe agreed.

“Khloe?? Is that you??” Kardashian wrote in the comments section. “When did I do this shoot?”

On Friday, Kardashian also made fun of Kourtney, who posted a photo of herself in a library.

“Studying abroad,” Kourtney wrote in the caption for the photo, which was taken during a trip to Rome in June.

“How many people did you ask to get this caption?” Kardashian wrote in the comments section for the photo.

While Jenner might occasionally be the victim of her sister’s jokes, she can shrug them off all the way to the bank. Earlier this week, Forbes reported that Jenner is worth an estimated $900 million, and suggested she could be the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire” thanks to the success of Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics two years ago and released her latest summer collection on Friday.

According to Forbes, she sold $330 million worth of product and the brand is worth an estimated $800 million. Jenner also owns 100 percent of the brand.

Jenner, 20, also easily took the title of “most profitable Kardashian” from big sister Kim Kardashian West, who is worth an estimated $350 million thanks in part to her KKW Beauty.

On Sunday, Jenner also told her fans she has gotten rid of her lip filler. Fans noticed she appeared to have smaller lips in photos she took with fellow model and friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Jenner is also the mother of 6-month-old Stormi Webster, whose father is rapper Travis Scott. She recently told fans that Stormi has the “cutest personality.”

As for Kardashian, she is also a new mom. In April, she welcomed True Thompson, whose father is basketball player Tristan Thompson. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared videos on Snapchat, showing True hanging out with her cousins, including Kourtney’s daughter Penelope and brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream.

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuts on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images