Khloe Kardashian Gets Frank About Her Biggest Parenting Fear

Khloe Kardashian is about to become the third Kardashian to welcome a new addition to the family, but even though her family has plenty of experience with parenting, there are still some fears plaguing the first time mom.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Kardashian wrote in a new post on her app, reports E! News.

So far, her pregnancy has been “super easy,” and she’s “beyond thankful” about that.

“After my first trimester everything has been a breeze,” the 33-year-old wrote. However, she is afraid she “won’t have time to do it all” as a mom.

Earlier this week, Kardashian said she was also nervous about breastfeeding.

“Oh my gosh I’m nervous about breastfeeding,” she wrote to a fan on Instagram Monday. “I hear crazy things but ill fight through it and love it.”

The fan warned her about “major leakage” after the baby arrives.

Despite the post on her app, Kardashian has said she struggled sleeping midway through her pregnancy. She also revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she needed to take medication to raise her progesterone levels early in the pregnancy.

Her body also experienced some changes, which she was excited about.

“I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter on Jan. 26. “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite, but it’s way more prominent at the moment. So far no stretch marks. So I’m happy about that [crossing fingers emoji] the perks of being chubby previously. [Laugh out loud] my tummy knows how to stretch.”

Kardashian also took to her app this week to tell her fans about what she finds sexiest about her baby’s dad, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

“There are sooooo many things that I find sexy about Tristan,” she gushed. “The way he is affectionate with me! The way he isn’t afraid to express himself! The way he’s kind and compassionate!”

Kardashian continued, “I also love how assertive and confident he is. But above all, I love how much Tristan loves me — and how he always tells me so. His love gives me so much confidence.”

The Good American designer is already in Cleveland, where she plans to give birth. She has already flown in members of her family for the birth.

This is Kardashian’s first child. Thompson has a 1-year-old son, Prince, from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also welcomed babies this year. Kim’s third child, Chicago, was born in January. Kylie’s first, Stormi Webster, was born in February.