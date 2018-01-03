Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She’ll Announce Her Baby’s Sex

You’ll have to tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians to learn the sex of Khloé Kardashian’s baby.

Khloé — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson — announced on Twitter Wednesday that her baby’s sex reveal will happen on the E! reality show, which returns this Sunday.

We will be revealing on the show but not this week 😍😍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

“We will be revealing on the show but not this week,” she tweeted in response to a fan who asked if the reveal would happen on this upcoming episode.

Numerous sources have told different publications that Khloé is expecting a boy.

This wouldn’t be the first Kardashian sex reveal on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Sister Kim Kardashian announced that she was expecting daughter North West on the season eight premiere of the reality show in June 2013

Khloé confirmed reports that she was expecting on Dec. 20 with a black and white Instagram of her and Thompson cradling her Calvin Klein-clad baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian