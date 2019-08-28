Death Toll Climbs to 2 in ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Fatal Boat Accident

Shark Tank star, Kevin O’Leary and his wife Linda are mourning the loss of a Florida man and an Ontario woman after the couple were involved in a fatal boat crash on Ontario’s Lake Joseph over the weekend that claimed two lives. In a report obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, Aug. 28, law enforcement authorities at the Ontario Provincial Police confirm the two boaters died as a result of the fatal collision.

As previously reported, a 64-year-old Florida man died after being struck in the head, and a 48-year-old woman suffered significant brain damage and put on a ventilator in the hospital. According to the Toronto Sun, the victims have been identified as Gary Poltash and Suzana Brito.

According to initial reports, O’Leary’s boat was involved in the Ontario, Canada crash on Saturday, Aug. 24 at around 11:30 p.m. local time. It was suggested that the Shark Tank star’s smaller boat had crashed into the larger boat, going directly over its bow and striking the 64-year-old passenger, killing him instantly.

It had also been reported that O’Leary’s boat had immediately left the scene, though a representative for the star strongly denied those reports when speaking to TMZ, clarifying that the other boat had fled the scene. The representative also confirmed that O’Leary’s wife had been the one driving the boat at the time, though a DUI test administered after the crash showed that alcohol wasn’t a factor.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and it is said that critical element is whether or not the larger boat had its lights on. As of this posting, criminal charges have not been filed against either party involved in the accident.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” O’Leary said in a statement to the outlet.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected,” he added.

O’Leary and his wife are believed to have two boats on the Lake Joseph, where they have a lake house. The couple have frequently shared photos from their time in Canada on their social media accounts. In the wake of the tragic Saturday accident, Linda has made her Instagram account private.

Nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful,” O’Leary has been a staple on Shark Tank since its inception back in 2009. He is set to return for the ABC series’ 11th season alongside fellow sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond Jones, and Robert Herjavec.