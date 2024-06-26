Kenya Moore's Divorce Finalized, Financial Details Revealed

After almost a five-year battle, Kenya Moore is divorced from Marc Daly. the former pair wed in 2017 in St. Lucia after dating for six months, welcomed their daughter in 2018, and split a year later ahead of the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Viewers watched as Moore struggled to communicate with Daly, a restauranteur, who appeared disgruntled with filming the reality series and disinterested in his wife. Their daughter, Brooklyn, has primarily resided in Atlanta with Moore as Daly operates his soul food eatery in New York. Daly fought over finances, property, and custodial issues. They tried to reconcile to no avail.

In Touch Weekly reports Moore, 53, was awarded primary custody of Brooklyn. She will share joint legal custody with Daly, which allows him to have a say in important life decisions except her decision to film with Moore on reality television, something he previously was against.

They will make custody exchanges in a public location. Daly also has to pay his ex $2,000 per month in child support, despite her being the higher earner, dating back to January of this year and beyond. He will also pay $1,000 per month to fund a college savings account. Neither will receive alimony or spousal support. Moore agreed to maintain healthcare insurance for Brooklyn, but they will split uninsured medical expenses.

Daly previously sought money from Moore's mansion, Moore Manor, despite her purchasing the home before they met and married. A judge awarded Moore her home.

The two met through a mutual friend. Daly has been married and divorced before and is the father of two adult children.