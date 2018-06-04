Kenya Moore Releases Ultrasound Video Amid Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Kenya Moore has shut down the haters claiming she’s faking her pregnancy once and for all, posting her ultrasound video on Instagram following a baby bump debut earlier in the week.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced in April on the Bravo show’s reunion special that she and husband Marc Daly were expecting their first child. But this claim, just like her marriage to Daly in general, has been under scrutiny from fans who like to accuse Moore of lying about her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So after premiering the first clear look of her baby bump on social media over the weekend, Moore posted a video of her ultrasound Monday on Instagram.

During the video, the doctor can be heard describing the baby’s heartbeat as Moore cries with joy.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” Moore captioned the video. “I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!”

She then added that although the doctor misspeaks during the video, calling the baby “Barbie,” it was not a hint at the baby’s sex. “It was too early to tell the gender,” she said. “Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope.”

The RHOA star has remained relatively private about her personal life, despite appearing on reality television, only disclosing the baby news under the probing questions of reunion host Andy Cohen.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl later this year,” Moore told Cohen during the reunion. “I don’t want to talk about the details, because I am still nervous about everything, so I just want to get past a safe place.”

Moore and Daly also gave cryptic clues as to their journey with in vitro fertilization.

In November, she was photographed leaving a fertility clinic by TMZ photographers, and in September, she opened up to Us Weekly about her desire to become a mother.

“I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope by the reunion you see me with a belly, so we’ll see. Fingers crossed!” she told the publication at the time.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kenya Moore