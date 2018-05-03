Kendra Wilkinson Seen ‘Flirting With Guys’ at Stagecoach Soon After Hank Baskett Split

Kendra Wilkinson is keeping her spirits high, spending time with her ladies — and some men — while attending the Stagecoach Country Music Festival just weeks after filing for divorce from her husband of almost nine years, Hank Baskett.

A source told Us Weekly Thursday that the Kendra on Top star, 32, was “totally enjoying herself” with friends Jasmine Dustin and Jessica Hall at the Indio, California festival, which ran from Friday, April 27, to Sunday, April 29.

“She was playing the field a bit, flirting with guys and [was] feeling super confident, the best she has felt since announcing her separation from Hank,” the insider added.

The former Playboy model also debuted her fresh cut and dye job publicly at the festival.

Wilkinson “colored her hair as a way to ‘reinvent herself’ and give herself a fresh new start,” the source said. “Things couldn’t be going better for her right now.”

Despite staying positive now, Wilkinson has definitely struggled during the breakup of her marriage.

The Girls Next Door alum has been open on social media throughout the past month to share updates on her divorce status and talk about moving on emotionally.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them on the day she filed for divorce.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She wrote that although the couple is divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

