Kendra Wilkinson Flaunts Curves in Tiny Two-Piece

Kendra Wilkinson is showing off her toned body now that she’s a single lady.

The 32-year-old former Playbody bunny took to Instagram Stories Monday to show off her curves in a sexy two-piece, dancing seductively before dropping it low and showing off her booty.

She captioned the photo with a cryptic message: “Well then I’ll love myself.”

The mother-of-two then took more footage outside while she videoed herself baking in the sun. “Getting mentally ready to start a new life,” she posted along with the video, before adding, “🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻.”

It’s been a month since Wilkinson filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett citing irreconcilable differences.

The two tied the knot in June 2009, but had their marriage rocked in 2014, when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

Since then, Wilkinson has been trying to move on and live her new life apart from her husband.

In April, she attended the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California with friends Jasmine Dustin and Jessica Hall, even getting her flirt game on a little.

“She was playing the field a bit, flirting with guys and [was] feeling super confident, the best she has felt since announcing her separation from Hank,” an insider told Us Weekly shortly after the festival’s conclusion.

The Girls Next Door alum has been open on social media about the bad times too, sharing updates on her divorce status and talk about moving on emotionally.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them on the day she filed for divorce.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson