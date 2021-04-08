Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Her Silence After Holly Madison Reignites Feud

✖

Kendra Wilkinson is speaking out after former Girls Next Door co-star Holly Madison implied she was lying about her early intimate life with Hugh Hefner. The former Playboy models' feud appears to be reignited after Madison hinted on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she and Wilkinson are not on speaking terms anymore.

She also insinuated Wilkinson was lying during her 2014 stint on I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, during which she claimed she hadn't slept with Hef before moving into the Playboy Mansion at age 18 in 2004. Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, claimed that women were required first to have sex with Hefner to move into the mansion. "I had to sleep with him first," Madison said. "I'm not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

When E! News posted about the podcast appearance on Instagram, the former Kendra on Top star commented with a crying laughing emoji, "Dude… it’s 2021." She continued in another comment, "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on." Wilkinson, who shares Hank IV, 11, and Alijah, 7, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, also replied to a commenter chastising her for "hating" on Madison, "How am I hating. She's [the] one out there. I'm all love now, baby."

Another commenter told Wilkinson that Madison should be allowed to talk about her personal experiences however she wants. "There's nothing wrong with comparing what was glamorized 20 years ago to how things are now," the person wrote. "How about we not silence women, even if what they're discussing happened years ago." Wilkinson responded that if they believe Madison's comments would "help women," that she would "try to understand," adding, "I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side... I wish her the best in life and [hope] this helps heal her."

Madison also went on to have a family following her time with Hefner, marrying Pasquale Rotella in 2013 and going on to welcome daughter Rainbow Aurora, 8, and son Forest Leonardo, 4. In 2018, the couple announced they were seeking a divorce after their five years of marriage, finalizing the split in 2019. Rotella called Madison a "talented woman and a beautiful soul" when announcing their split, affirming that they remained "the best of friends" who were dedicated to co-parenting their children.