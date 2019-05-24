Kendall Jenner Tackles, Screams at Sister Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently released its mid-season trailer for the next batch of episodes of the E! reality show, and the family is providing no shortage of drama in the just-over-one-minute clip.

One moment from the trailer finds sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian getting in an argument, with Jenner saying, “I don’t understand how my own sister is talking s— about me.”



“I didn’t even know there was a problem!” Kardashian explains.

Next, Jenner is seen talking to sister Khloe Kardashian, who looks shocked as Jenner says, “She will go out of her way to make me look crazy.”

Another clip finds Jenner seemingly tackling her sister out on the lawn after hitting her with a pillow.

The drama between the pair continues in Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, with a clip from the episode finding Jenner calling mom Kris Jenner to tell her she thinks Kardashian is overstaying her welcome at her home.

Kardashian decamped to her sister’s house with her three kids when the Woolsey Fire broke out in California last November, and Sunday’s episode finds Kardashian staying at Kendall’s despite the fact that the evacuation mandate had been lifted.

“I’m a little annoyed about something,” Kendall tells her mom. “I’m always happy to help and I love having company and I love my sister, but she’s overstaying her welcome a bit. It was fun for the first, like, week, but now I’m just like…’Oh my goodness.’”

“You guys are all back in, it’s safe, but I just feel like she’s obsessed with my house and doesn’t wanna leave,” Kendall added, telling Kris that she, Kourtney and the three kids all sleep in the master bed together. “There’s a lot of kids.”

In a second clip, Kourtney is speaking to friend Larsa Pippen in Kendall’s home, telling her her house is “good to go” and discussing her stay with her younger sister.

“In the beginning, she was really excited for me to stay,” Kourtney said. “She was like, ‘I hate being alone, I love that you guys are here, please come.’”

“You know what they say, right?” Pippen put in. “Fish and guests are good for about three to four days — after that they both start to smell. You totally overstayed your welcome.”

The mid-season trailer also offered a first glimpse at Kylie Jenner‘s reaction to the cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

