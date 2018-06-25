Kendall Jenner Shares Sunny New Photos Posing in Yellow Bikini

Kendall Jenner shared a collection of headless photos of herself in a yellow bikini from the fashion line she created with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

The 22-year-old Jenner shared the photos in a single Instagram post, adding “swim” and a lemon emoji in the caption. She also tagged the Kendall + Kylie Instagram page.

The bikini is the new Kendall + Kylie X Revolve Knot Front Bikini. The top is available for $78, while the high-rise bottom will set you back $68.

In an interview with Vogue last year, Jenner and Kylie said the swimwear was inspired by the old swimsuits their mother, Kris Jenner, used to wear.

“We were inspired by old school ’80s bathing suits like my mom used to wear,” Kylie told the magazine. “My mom has the most amazing ’70s and ’80s swim collection. I’ve worn some lately, so we were really inspired by that sexy sport vibe.”

“We are loving everything high-cut because it looks amazing on all body types,” Jenner added.

In that same interview, Jenner explained why she preferred two-piece swimsuits over one-piece outfits.

“Two pieces are fun because I can mix and match the tops and the bottoms. It depends on my mood,” she explained.

When Jenner is not busy posting selfies or promoting her swimwear, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and model is dating Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The two have not publicly confirmed their relationship, but they were spotted on dates in Beverly Hills and New York.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the two were seen partying in Hollywood until 2 a.m. The paparazzi spotted the two leaving the Hyde nightclub on the Sunset Strip around closing time.

Jenner previously dated another NBA player, Blake Griffin, but their relationship did not last. A source recently told PEOPLE she was looking forward to being single during the summer.

“Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the source told the magazine. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now.”

Earlier this week, Jenner also spotted a man wearing the infamous “Kill the Kardashians” shirt while she was getting milk and shared it on her Instagram Story.

Jenner actually had a role in the shirt’s creation. In 2014, she was spotted wearing a Slayer shirt, so Slayer guitarist Gary Holt responded by wearing a “Kill the Kardashians” shirt. Holt said a friend created the shirt, which he later sold online.