Kendall Jenner Caught Pushing Security Guard out of Way During Photo Op

Kendall Jenner arrived at the 2018 Met Gala in a white off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, putting her supermodel skills to good use as she struck a pose on the event’s red carpet.

Clearly cognizant of what the resulting photos would look like, Jenner was caught pushing a security guard out of the way in an apparent effort to snap the perfect photo.

Video footage shows the 22-year-old placing a hand on the back of a guard who almost backed into her, giving him a gentle nudge to let him know she was there, and also to possibly remove him from her photos.

Naturally, Twitter had thoughts about the whole thing.

KENDALL JENNER JUST PUSHED A SECURITY GAURD OUT OF HER SHOT IM CHOKING #MetGala2018 — eden💞 (@_eden_s) May 8, 2018

Some were furious at the perceived push.

@KendallJenner pushing security out the way is so so so rude. Do you not have respect for others. — Sandra Smith (@SmithDancer1098) May 8, 2018

Others appreciated Jenner’s level of commitment to her shot.

Kendall Jenner making sure security guards does not ruin her Met Gala shots is the kind of extra I aspire to be 🙌🏻👌🏻 — fallon (@asdfghjkliah_) May 8, 2018

The theme of the night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and while many stars arrived in truly worship-worthy ensembles, some social media users felt that Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner didn’t exactly adhere to the dress code.

Kendall wore a sheer white ruched top with matching gloves and long pants designed by Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh. According to a press release sent by the brand and obtained by People, the model was “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel.”

Kylie, on the other hand, arrived in all black, wearing a strapless dress with a cutout and zipper detailing along with a pair of tiny sunglasses she had to peer over in order to see.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner arriving at the #MetGala in their themeless outfits pic.twitter.com/UAPKdXLTcm — Natasha Del Riego (@natashaaa__) May 8, 2018

Memes were also used to address the situation.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall, and Miley showing up to the #MetGala out of dress code pic.twitter.com/y7Bd4aWQlM — m’baku’s sugar baby (@IfuekoNadine) May 8, 2018

Others were simply disappointed in the sisters’ choices.

Kendall, Kim & Kylie looked beautiful but i expected much more from their gala looks :/ — Aidette 👑 (@itsaidettec) May 8, 2018

