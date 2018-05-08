Reality

Kendall Jenner Caught Pushing Security Guard out of Way During Photo Op

Kendall Jenner arrived at the 2018 Met Gala in a white off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, putting her supermodel skills to good use as she struck a pose on the event’s red carpet.

Clearly cognizant of what the resulting photos would look like, Jenner was caught pushing a security guard out of the way in an apparent effort to snap the perfect photo.

Video footage shows the 22-year-old placing a hand on the back of a guard who almost backed into her, giving him a gentle nudge to let him know she was there, and also to possibly remove him from her photos.

Naturally, Twitter had thoughts about the whole thing.

Some were furious at the perceived push.

Others appreciated Jenner’s level of commitment to her shot.

The theme of the night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and while many stars arrived in truly worship-worthy ensembles, some social media users felt that Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner didn’t exactly adhere to the dress code.

Kendall wore a sheer white ruched top with matching gloves and long pants designed by Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh. According to a press release sent by the brand and obtained by People, the model was “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel.”

Kylie, on the other hand, arrived in all black, wearing a strapless dress with a cutout and zipper detailing along with a pair of tiny sunglasses she had to peer over in order to see.

Memes were also used to address the situation.

Others were simply disappointed in the sisters’ choices.

