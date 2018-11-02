Kendall Jenner Opens up About ‘Crying a Lot’ During Childhood Because She Was Jealous of Kylie

Kendall Jenner is currently one of the biggest supermodels in the world, but she didn’t always exactly feel popular.

Speaking on her Beats 1 radio show, ZAZA WORLD RADIO, Jenner explained that when she was younger, she wasn’t all that social and would even get a little jealous of sister Kylie Jenner.

“I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends,” she said.

“I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because [sister] Kylie had so many friends, and I didn’t know what to do, and it’s gonna make me emotional right now. I really was like, ‘I’m never gonna have friends,’ and to look at my life now, it’s so crazy,” Kendall continued.

Now, it seems Kendall and Kylie have pulled a role reversal, with Kendall explaining that her sister is now the more private of the two.

“Kylie and I flipped roles, not that Kylie’s not … Kylie is so happy. I love her, but it’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie, not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d … I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living,” she said.

An avid equestrian, Kendall recalled one summer when she rode horses all day long to keep herself busy.

“I had nothing to do. I would just sit with my horses and I’d go ride all day,” she said. “I’m not kidding. I ride from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I would ride all my trainer’s horses because I had nothing better to do.”

Now, Kendall’s life includes over 97 million followers on Instagram and the title of the world’s highest-paid model, bestowed upon her by Forbes last year. She’s also often photographed with famous friends including Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and more.

The model credits those friends and other members of her support system for helping her combat the negativity that someone at her level tends to receive.

“I think that if I didn’t have you guys, my homies, and my family around me, the people that I love so much, I would not have the same security within myself to be able to look at those comments and not care about them,” Kendall said.

“I think that people need to strive to find those good people in their lives and maybe it’s not right now, but it’ll come with time,” she added.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kendalljenner