Kendall Jenner Admits She Makes Fake Instagram Accounts to Check on Exes

In a highly relatable move, Kendall Jenner has admitted to creating fake Instagram accounts to check up on her exes, making the revelation during a promo for an upcoming episode of James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke series with fellow model Hailey Baldwin.

The two models were taking a lie detector test when Baldwin asked Jenner, “Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?”

Jenner responded, “You know the answer to this! Yes!”

The man running the test confirmed the reality star’s response, saying, “True.”

Jenner was recently reported to have split from NBA player Ben Simmons after a four-month relationship, which Jenner kept extremely private, much like her other courtships. The 22-year-old has also been linked to Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.

“Kendall just loves being with her friends. That’s her main priority right now,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has a small group and doesn’t stray. She knows who to trust and who not to. She’s young! All she wants to do is go out and party with her friends with no drama.”

Along with Jenner, other celebrities have been revealed to have secret Instagram accounts, though it can’t be verified whether said accounts were used to check in on exes.

Singer Lorde, for example, had an Instagram account where she reviewed onion rings she ate on a scale of one to five (@onionringsworldwide), though the account has since been shut down. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner also had a secret account where she reviewed sausages (@sophiessausagereviews), though Turner hasn’t posted to the account since April.

Unlike Lorde and Turner, however, Jenner likely won’t be discussing her secret accounts in public if their entire purpose is to, you know, secretly look at someone’s photos.

During the Carpool Karaoke promo, Baldwin also got in on the action with the lie detector, answering a question about rumored husband Justin Bieber.

“Does Justin [Bieber] think I’m cool?” Jenner asked her friend.

“Of course,” Baldwin replied, though the lie detector claimed the 21-year-old wasn’t being truthful, prompting the pair to burst out laughing.

Jenner has been friends with both Baldwin and Bieber for years, and dished on their engagement during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yeah, whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” Jenner said. “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. Everybody’s happy, and it makes me happy!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Sean Zanni