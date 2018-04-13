Where Kendall Jenner Really Was While Khloe Kardashian Was Giving Birth

Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, and the new mom was supported by family and friends as she welcomed her new arrival, but two of her sisters were noticeably absent.

TMZ reports that while Kardashian’s sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were both at the hospital, as well as Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her friend Malika Haqq, Khloé’s younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were not present.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems the two sisters were going about their business in California as Khloé was giving birth in Cleveland, with the Daily Mail reporting that Kendall was seen leaving a dermatologist’s office in Beverly Hills on Thursday, in photos seen here.

The 22-year-old sported a red shirt, sunglasses and Chanel slides as she entered a Mini Cooper, covering her face against the paparazzi.

Though Kylie and Kendall weren’t in the room, they were surely just as thrilled for their sister and their new niece.

While Kendall hasn’t yet posted anything on social media in regards to Kardashian’s new bundle of joy, several of her sisters have, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kris’ announcement actually utilized video footage of Kendall, with the momager writing “BLESSED!!!” alongside a W Magazine post of Kendall repeatedly saying the word “baby.”

“When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan,” the magazine captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shared her support for Khloé on Snapchat Thursday, using the platform to share a video of herself driving with a custom filter overlaid on the shot that read “Kongrats, Khloé! It’s a girl!” along with pink balloons.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

Kim Kardashian wrote out her thoughts on Twitter Friday, praising her sister and calling Khloé’s baby “so beautiful.”

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you!” Kim wrote. “Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix