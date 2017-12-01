Kendall Jenner Wants to Get a Gun, but Her Sisters Don’t All Agree

The Kardashian family is one of the most famous on the planet, and each member has a high amount of security guaranteeing their safety. Despite that, some of the women still feel unsafe at times, as evidenced by Kendall Jenner considering buying a gun on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian sat down to talk the matter out, with Khloé explaining why Jenner wanted to purchase a firearm.

“Kendall and I were talking earlier and she just feels really unsafe,” Khloé said. “She says she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days. She’s a single girl who lives alone, like someone’s already broken into her home, what if she was there?”

Kim, who has spoken out in support of gun safety laws, didn’t agree.

“Well, that’s what you have security for,” she said before Khloé asked Kim whether she would have felt safer when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris if she had had a gun of her own.

Kim replied that she didn’t think she would have been able to get out of the situation.

“I would not shoot these, it was three against one, or six, you know, or seven, I didn’t know about,” Kim said. “There was no way I was gonna get out of there, I’m not like, Laura Croft.”

She added that she wouldn’t feel comfortable knowing that her children were in a location where she knew there was a gun present.

“I’m not comfortable with it,” she said. “I wouldn’t want my kids around it. I wouldn’t want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there’s a gun.”

