Kendall Jenner Gets Playful on Jetskis With Luka Sabbat Following Ben Simmons Breakup

Kendall Jenner was spotted in Monaco this weekend, where she appeared to be getting close to Luka Sabbat, the Grown-ish actor previously linked to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

On Saturday, TMZ published photos of Jenner, 23, on a jet ski with Sabbat close by. Other photos showed the model on a boat for a big party with fellow models. The site later published another photo showing Jenner and a friend giving the middle finger to paparazzi.

Jenner is in Monaco to attend the Monaco Grand Prix Sunday. She has been in Europe for the past week to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

After almost a year of rumors, Jenner admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February she was dating star Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. She said they were seeing each other “for a bit now.” Then earlier this month, Jenner told Vogue Australia she was thinking about getting married someday.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day. I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she said. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Days after that interview was published though, a source told PEOPLE the couple was on a “break.”

“The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” the source explained.

As for Sabbat, rumors surfaced last fall that the 40-year-old Kardashian was dating the 20-year-old actor after they began hanging out together. They were seen out shopping together in September and were reportedly “getting cozy” at a club opening in Chicago that same month. It was even reported at one point they were “exclusive.”

However, the relationship was never as serious as some sources claimed.

“He is one of my really good friends,” Kardashian told Paper this month. “And that is it.”

Unlike her sisters, Jenner has been successful at keeping her private life out of the spotlight. She told Vogue Australia she learned from the scrutiny her sisters face and has tried to avoid that.

Jenner also said she does not want to bring attention to relationships at such a young age when they might not pan out.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” she said. “Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

