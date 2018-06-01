Kendall Jenner’s Dog Will ‘Rip Your Face off’ in New Memorial Day Bikini Snap

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned body, and new fierce Doberman Pinscher puppy, in a fresh Memorial Day Instagram post.

Jenner reportedly spent the holiday at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s house, wearing a tiny, red and blue bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cute, but she’ll rip your face off,” she captioned the photo.

In another snap shared by Kardashian, the girls grabbed water guns along with friends Jordyn Woods and posed for a poolside pic.

Jenner made headlines earlier this week when rumors swirled that she started dating Philapdelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, after they were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Last week they were seen with a group of friends at the New York City hotspot Vandal.

TMZ reports that Simmons and a woman identified as Jenner grabbed dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday, as well.

Neither Jenner or Simmons have commented about their presumed relationship.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner dated a basketball player. Prior to Simmons, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Blake Griffin for a few months.

Their relationship reportedly slowed down after the NBA player was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” the source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance.”

In April, the two were seen avoiding each other while attending a Coachella Music Festival party.

Jenner and Simmons’ rumored romance also brought controversy after Tinashe’s younger brother Kudzai accused the athlete of cheating on his sister with the model.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s— * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” wrote Kudzai on Twitter in response to Page Six‘s report that the duo are now dating.

Kudzai also claimed that Simmons, who deleted all photos of him and Tinsahe from Instagram, and the singer only split Sunday.

Tinashe hasn’t commented on the cheating rumors, but her other brother Thulani also retweeted Kudzai’s tweet.

“He’s like my full boyfriend, I guess,” Tinashe told Billboard in late March about her relationship with Simmons. “It was official before it was on [Instagram]; that was just when everyone else found out.”